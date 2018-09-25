BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina says its central bank chief has resigned amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The surprise resignation of Luis Caputo was announced in a bank statement Tuesday. It said he was leaving for personal reasons. But it comes as the government is pushing for a new financing deal with the IMF.

Argentina’s weak economy has been hit by a sharp depreciation of its peso currency and high inflation. That has forced the government to reach out to the IMF for help.

