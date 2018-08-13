Former President Cristina Fernandez gets into a car to be transported to court, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Fernandez is expected to give testimony as part of a corruption probe sparked by the recent release of an investigation on illicit dealings during the governments of the ex-president and her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez is denying any wrongdoing following recent accusations that she was responsible for a corruption scheme involving public works contracts.

Fernandez said in a written statement presented to a federal court Monday that the accusations are false and politically motivated.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in the case. They include business leaders and former officials who served in Fernandez’s 2007-2015 administration.

The case is based on an investigation by La Nacion newspaper into alleged corruption over more than a decade during the governments of Fernandez and her late husband, Nestor Kirchner. The newspaper says the driver of one of the accused kept notebooks with detailed information on bribes.

Fernandez is currently a senator, a post that grants her immunity from prosecution.

