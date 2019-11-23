Attorney Javier Belda Iniesta also noted that Argentine judges had denied prosecution requests for an international arrest warrant.

Zanchetta has been formally accused of “aggravated continuous sexual abuse” of two seminarians, charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He has denied the charges.

The Zanchetta case is particularly grave for Francis, given the pope was aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by his onetime protege two years before Zanchetta resigned from his Argentine post.

