The landmark verdict related to the Provolo Institute for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired in the western Argentine city of Luján de Cuyo is the latest stain on the church’s handling of sex abuse cases in Francis’s native Argentina. Argentine prosecutors last week requested an international arrest warrant for Catholic Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta — a longtime associate of the pope accused of sexually abusing two seminarians.

A Washington Post investigation this year found years of inaction by the church in the case of at least one of the accused priests. The three-judge panel in the northwestern Argentine province of Mendoza ruled against the three defendants in 25 instances of abuse between 2004 and 2016.

The Rev. Nicola Corradi, an 83-year-old Italian priest who appeared in a wheelchair, averted his gaze as the court sentenced him to 42 years in prison. The Rev. Horacio Corbacho, a 59-year-old Argentine priest, darted his eyes as he was sentenced to 45. Armando Gómez, a gardener at the institute, was sentenced to 18.

None of the defendants spoke before the sentencing. Church officials and a lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Parents and the deaf former students — described by prosecutors as the “perfect victims” in that many could not communicate well even with their parents — celebrated the court’s verdict.

“You have no idea how important this is for us, and for the world,’ said Ariel Lizárraga, a 48-year old factory worker whose deaf daughter was abused at Provolo Institute in the 2000s. “The church has been trying to hide these abuses. But these priests raped and abused our children. Our deaf children! Today, the taboo against accusing priests stops here.”

The three men were arrested in 2016 after a raid of the school by Argentine authorities tipped by a female victim who had come forward with the aid of an interpreter. Within weeks, investigators had uncovered one of the worst cases in the global abuse scandals plaguing the Catholic Church. Church officials and local employees allegedly preyed on the most isolated and submissive children.

Witnesses testified that the deaf children were not allowed to learn sign language, and instead were given lessons to speak like the hearing — an approach that left many unable to communicate with their parents. Prosecutors said the children were fondled, raped, sometimes tied up and, in one instance, forced to wear a diaper to hide the bleeding.

Students were smacked if they used sign language. One of the few hand gestures used by the priests, victims say, was an index figure to lips — a demand for silence.

Corradi, spiritual director of the school, had a decades-long career, first in Italy and later in Argentina. In Italy, Corradi was accused of molesting deaf children at a Provolo institute in Verona. His name first appeared the sworn statements of 15 former students of that school who described being sodomized. The statements named 24 priests and other faculty members including Corradi.

In 2012, the diocese of Verona asked for forgiveness from the victims and sanctioned 24 of the accused, but Corradi was not among them. None of the Italian cases ever went to trial.

Corradi’s name appeared again in 2014 in a letter written to the Pope that reiterated the potential danger he posed in Argentina. In October 2015, one abuse victim from Italy personally handed Francis the same letter naming the 14 priests, including Corradi.

After the Provolo institute in Lujan de Cuyo was shut down by Argentine authorities, the Vatican sent two priests to investigate the charges there in 2017. Dante Simon, a judicial vicar, told the Associated Press that the “horrible” allegations are “more than plausible.” He said the pontiff expressed his sadness and told him that “he was very worried about this situation.”

In a report submitted to the Vatican that June, Simon requested the maximum canonical penalty for Corradi and Corbacho: That they be made to “resign directly by the Holy Father.” The report must be reviewed by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, AP reported.

In Argentina, the church, including Francis, has been accused moving too slow and keeping Corradi in contact with vulnerable children despite years of allegations against him.

Jorge Bordon, Corradi’s 62-year-old driver, pleaded guilty last year to 11 counts of abuse at the school. His confession effectively implicated some of the other defendants, but Corbacho and others denied the accusations. Corradi — who had been held under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Argentina — did not enter a plea.

Victims who say they were abused at another Provolo institute, in La Plata, a provincial capital 36 miles from Buenos Aires, viewed Monday’s verdict as a first, but not last, step toward justice.

“Justice, justice, justice, not only for Mendoza, but for La Plata, and Italy,” said Daniel Sgardelis, 45, who has told authorities he was sexually abused in the 1980s at the church’s Provolo institute in La Plata. “These are the first detainees, thanks to young deaf people who reported this to government authorities.”

Francis’s judgment has also come under the spotlight in the case of Zanchetta, a bishop who stepped down in 2017 after the Holy See had reportedly been informed of abuse accusations against him — only to be quickly appointed to a financial management post inside the Vatican.

Zanchetta and Francis have known each other since they worked together in the Episcopal Conference of Argentina. According to the Associated Press, the Vatican was informed as early as 2015 about alleged nude selfies on Zanchetta’s phone. Two years later, officials in the diocese where Zanchetta worked relayed a broader series of concerns, including about Zanchetta’s alleged sexual abuse inside the seminary.

The pope met with Zanchetta, who promptly stepped down as bishop of Oran. But months later, the pope appointed Zanchetta to a job at the financial management office in the Vatican.

A church lawyer working with Zanchetta said Monday the bishop would return to Argentina to respond to the accusations against him. Argentine prosecutors had alleged that Zanchetta was avoiding calls and emails. The lawyer, Javier Belda Iniesta, said Zanchetta never intended to flee.

“We are going to the airport right now,” said Belda Iniesta, who was traveling with Zanchetta back to Argentina.