BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Thousands turned out Wednesday to join feminist groups and labor unions protesting a court ruling that acquitted two men accused of sexually abusing and killing a 16-year-old girl.

The groups organizing the protests in several cities are part of “Ni Una Menos,” which is an Argentine grassroots movement that has mobilized to fight violence against women and has spread globally.

A court in the coastal city of Mar del Plata recently ruled in favor of the two men accused of abusing and killing Lucia Perez. Her 2016 death caused a public outcry.

The ruling said that the girl had consensual sex with one of the men and that she died of an overdose. The men were convicted of selling drugs to a minor and sentenced to eight years in prison.

