House president Sergio Massa interrupted the session to report “a serious offense by a deputy.”
“There was a situation that has nothing to do with the normal decorum and operation of this house,” he said and called for the immediate suspension of Ameri and the creation of a five-member commission to expedite his expulsion. The proposals were endorsed.
Ameri, from Salta province, said he did not realize he was still connected.
“I’m very ashamed, very bad,” Ameri told Con Vos de Buenos Aires radio.
“It’s not that I was having sex with my wife. It was a 10-second circumstance,” he said. “She came out of the bathroom and I saw her. I told her let’s see how it is because she’d had an implant put in a few days ago.”
He said he was convinced he didn’t have an internet connection but was reconnected automatically.
“We are going to listen to the explanations of the deputy, but we cannot admit that this type of behavior occurs in a body of representatives in a democracy,” Massa said.
