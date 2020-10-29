The owners of the occupied land in Guernica had gone to court to reclaim the property.
Many people left peacefully when security forces entered the property early Thursday after negotiations between authorities and the occupants failed. Some resisted, throwing stones at police.
Police then demolished the homes, some of which were made of wood, cardboard and sheet metal.
Some 600 families had previously signed an agreement with authorities to leave the property. In return, they received building materials and money to pay rent.
