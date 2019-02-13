A woman holds up a sign with a line drawing depicting Costa Rica’s ex-President Oscar Arias and a message that reads in Spanish: “WANTED: Oscar Arias Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Violator”, during a protest by women activists under the slogan “Yo te creo,” or “I believe you,” in San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday Feb. 8, 2019. At least five women have accused Arias of actions ranging from unwelcome fondling or sexual innuendo to sexual assault. (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and two-time Costa Rican President Oscar Arias has met with prosecutors to give a statement in two criminal complaints against him alleging sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Arias appeared at the prosecutor’s office wearing a blue suit and tie and accompanied by his lawyer. He denied the first accusation when it surfaced last week but has declined further comment as more allegations have emerged.

Arias told journalists Wednesday he has always answered their questions during 50 years in public life, but “on this occasion my lawyer has requested I not make statements.”

At least six women have made accusations against Arias ranging from unwanted advances to alleged assault.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.