A TV in a bakery in Medellin, Colombia, broadcasts on Thursday a video posted on YouTube of a former senior commander of the dissolved FARC rebel army group announcing that he is taking up arms again along with other guerrillas who have distanced themselves from a peace accord signed with the government in 2016. (Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)

— A faction of senior leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia announced a break with the historic 2016 peace deal that ended Latin America’s longest running war, declaring a “new chapter” in the armed struggle against what they described as an noncompliant government.

In an online video, the former lead negotiator for FARC — an acronym for the leftist guerrilla group that became a political party in the aftermath of the deal — denounced the failure of the government, now led by conservative President Iván Duque, to live up to the promises of the accord. Luciano Marin — known by the nom de guerre Ivan Marquez — stood in green fatigues among a group of 20 heavily armed FARC members, including other prominent leaders, and condemned the killing over the past two years of more than 500 left-wing community leaders and 150 former fighters.

Declaring a return to armed conflict, Marin claimed that “the state has not fulfilled its most important obligations, which is to guarantee the life of its citizens and especially avoid assassinations for political reasons.”

In comments to the Colombian news media, the former FARC commander who now heads its political party, Rodrigo Londoño, said he had “mixed feelings” about the announcement, but insisted the main FARC faction would uphold the accord.

“Despite the obstacles and difficulties, we are convinced that the path of peace is the right one,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from Duque’s government to the video.

Nevertheless, the move by Marin and other FARC officials amounted to yet another blow to a peace deal that experts say has been gradually unraveling. Other former FARC members, frustrated over a lack of promised training and re-insertion programs, have already returned to the jungles. But the announcement by Marin amounted to the most significant break with the accord.

Experts warned that senior officials taking up arms once again could potentially unite the two dozen small groups of dissident fighters who have already returned to the jungles. In the video, Marin also said he would seek to coordinate with the ELN, the armed group founded in the 1960s with the aid of radical Catholic priests that became Colombia’s largest guerrilla group after FARC members lay down arms.

The Marin faction has “the capacity to regroup the close to 24 dissident groups that are in the country, they have the capacity to give them energy, a solid organizational structure, to give them a long-term plan.," said Naryi Vargas, a researcher with the Bogota-based think tank Peace and Reconciliation.

