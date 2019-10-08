One person has died, dozens have been injured and nearly 500 arrested in six days of protests after Moreno withdrew a fuel subsidy that had reduced the price of gasoline.

Moreno has called for dialogue but says he won’t reverse his austerity measures. He accuses his predecessor, Rafael Correa, whom he once served as vice president, of stirring opposition against him. Protesters are demanding Moreno’s resignation.

How did Ecuador get here?

Moreno, who was elected in 2017, launched plans this year to restrain Ecuador’s debt after what he describes as years of overspending by Correa. He reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.2 billion loan last month and said last week he would withdraw the fuel subsidy, expand the number of families that receive a $15 monthly bonus and increase taxes on businesses that generate more than $10 million per year.

“It’s necessary to correct grave economic errors,” Moreno said in his announcement. “In the region, the only country with this fuel subsidy is Venezuela. And you’ll agree with me, it’s not a good example to follow.”

Who is protesting?

Ecuador’s transportation union protested a 29 percent jump in gasoline prices with a strike Thursday that brought the country to a standstill. The union lifted the strike Saturday, but by then indigenous groups, young people and others had joined in the demonstrations.

Moreno said Sunday he was willing to open a dialogue with “my brothers, the indigenous people,” but the protests have grown.

Amherst College political scientist Javier Corrales sees a familiar pattern in recent Latin American history.

“States pursue expansionary policies that are unsustainable but which consumers like,” he said. “And eventually they’re followed by restrictive policies that are inevitable but which consumers dislike.”

What has been the impact of the protests?

Ecuadorans have demonstrated in Quito and other cities. One protester died Sunday after being run over by a car. Authorities have reported vandalism of government facilities and looting; they have declared a state of emergency and deployed security forces. According to reports, 477 have been arrested.

The suspension of oil field operations has cut the nation’s production by 12 percent, the energy ministry said. Ecuador’s Chamber of Industry and Production, which supports Moreno’s austerity measures, says a single day of the transportation strike cost the country $262 million.

What do others say?

The United Nations has called for an “inclusive and effective dialogue” between the government and protesters.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has supported the protests.

“I express my solidarity with the people of Ecuador,” Maduro tweeted Sunday. “No more IMF packages! No more misery!”

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has backed Moreno.

“While president Lenín Moreno works to maintain and strengthen the republic and institutions of Ecuador,” he tweeted, “a group financed by Maduro’s accomplices in America, taking advantage of the most vulnerable, seeks to end the country’s stability. Solidarity with Ecuador.”

What now?

In a national address Monday night, Moreno said he was moving the government from Quito to the port city of Guayaquil. He reiterated that he would not reverse his policies.

Moreno blamed the chaos in the country on Correa and his foreign allies.

“What has happened these days is not a social protest against a decision by my government,” he said. “The looting, vandalism and violence show that there’s an organized action to destabilize my government.”

Correa, who served as president from 2007 to 2017, has praised the protesters and criticized the government. He has called for new elections.

“Please. Moreno, quit,” he tweeted this morning. “Don’t do this to our people.”

