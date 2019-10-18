U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures show fewer Mexicans are crossing, but the drop in Central Americans is much sharper, making Mexicans the biggest part of the mix. Mexicans arrested or stopped at the border fell 22% from May to August, but border crossers from Central American countries were down from 63% to 81%.
It is unclear precisely what is driving the change, perhaps a mix of U.S. policies and violence in Mexico.
