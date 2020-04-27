CORONAVIRUS SITUATION
Brazil has recorded at least 61,800 cases and at least 4,200 deaths of the new coronavirus. Health experts expect the number of infections will be much higher than what has been reported because of what they are calling insufficient, delayed testing. Nearly all Brazilian states have stay-at-home measures in place, some extend until mid-May.
CORONAVIRUS AND POLITICS
President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has dismissed health officials’ dire predictions about the virus’s spread in his country, having called it a “little flu.” He says only Brazilians at high risk should be isolated. Bolsonaro’s stance largely echoes that of his counterpart and ally, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been stressing the need to put people back to work as unemployment figures reach Depression-era levels.
POLITICAL CRISIS
Long before health officials say the virus should peak in Brazil, Bolsonaro in mid-April fired his health minister. Removal of the government’s popular pointman on pandemic response followed a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro replaced him with an advocate for reopening the economy. Residents protested, leaning out their windows to bang pots and pans.
HOTSPOTS
Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or already too overwhelmed to take any more patients. In Manaus, the biggest city in the Amazon, officials said a cemetery has been forced to dig mass graves because there have been so many deaths. Workers have been burying 100 corpses a day — triple the pre-virus average of burials.
