Mexican police and soldiers clashed with the assailants, who attempted to flee, according to the Coahuila state security office. The security forces chased them down in an operation that stretched into Sunday morning. The dead included four police officers and 17 alleged cartel members.

The furious battle came just days after President Trump said he planned to designate Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations — prompting fierce opposition from Mexican authorities. Mexico fears such a designation could hurt investment and tourism and open the possibility of unilateral U.S. action in Mexico.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he planned to meet this week with U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to try to head off the terror designation and step up cooperation in fighting violence.

Mexico’s homicide rate is expected to hit record levels this year as armed groups around the country battle over drug routes, gas theft, extortion, kidnapping and other illegal activities.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who marked one year in office on Sunday, is under pressure to take stronger steps to limit the mounting violence — especially after high-profile attacks by cartels in the city of Culiacan and against the LeBaron clan, an extended family of Mormons with dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship who lost nine women and children in an ambush last month.

López Obrador has emphasized addressing the roots of violence with employment and school scholarships — a policy he calls abrazos, no balazos — “hugs, not bullets.”

Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.

