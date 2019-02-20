MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal auditors say they have found $167 million in mismanagement and questionable expenses at a now-cancelled project to build a new Mexico City airport.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been criticized for cancelling the $13 billion project, which was about half built. Lopez Obrador contends the project was unnecessary, mismanaged and environmentally questionable.

The federal auditor’s office said in a report Wednesday that “there was no integrated plan for the project, which led to deficiencies and limitations.”

The office said only about $1.4 million of the misspent money had been recovered.

Corruption and mismanagement plagued many of the infrastructure projects started under Lopez Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto.

