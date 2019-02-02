CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has announced that the last child refugees held on the Pacific atoll of Nauru will soon the sent to the United States, ending the banishment of children under the government’s harsh asylum-seeker policy as elections loom.

The psychiatric and physical suffering of children has been the major criticism of the government’s policy since 2013 to send asylum seekers who attempt to reach Australia by boat to an immigration camp on Nauru or men-only facilities on Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the last four asylum-seeker children on Nauru will soon be resettled with their families in the United States under a deal struck in the final months of President Barack Obama’s administration.

Morrison’s unpopular minority government will go to elections by the end of May.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.