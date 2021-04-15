“The decision represents a significant milestone in Australia’s military history,” he added.
President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the last 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that triggered the campaign.
More than 39,000 Australian military personnel have served in Afghanistan since 2001, and 41 have been killed there.
