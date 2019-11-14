The 17,800 kilometer (11,060 mile) journey is part of Project Sunrise — Qantas’ goal to operate regular, non-stop commercial flights from Australia’s east coast cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York.
Last month, Qantas completed the first non-stop flight from New York to Sydney, which took 19 hours and 16 minutes.
Another New York to Sydney flight is expected next month to round out the project.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD