The area has become a magnet for criminal groups targeting fishermen and private boats used by tourists trying to reach small nearby islands.
Opposition lawmaker Omar Gonzalez said a sergeant with the Venezuelan Coast Guard keeping watch over the vessel was also injured in the attack. No other details were immediately available.
Venezuela’s beleaguered oil industry has seen a dramatic drop in production amid years of mismanagement and U.S. sanctions aimed at severing a crucial lifeline for President Nicolas Maduro.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.