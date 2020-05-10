“The effects of the COVID-19 have brought us to face the most challenging crisis of our 100 years history as a company,” said Anko van der Werff, CEO of Avianca Holdings.
The airline said it is in conversations about assistance with governments in countries where it operates, particularly Colombia, its home base.
The airline says it carries 30 million passengers a year and is direclty or indirectly responsible for 21,000 jos in Latin America, incliuding 14,000 in Colombia.
