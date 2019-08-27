This Feb. 13, 2019 photo shows two visitors at Misol Ha waterfall, tucked away in the rainforest of Chiapas state, in southern Mexico. The waterfall features a single cascade of some 115 feet (35 meters) that spills into a pool encircled by tropical greenery. (Anita Snow/Associated Press)

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico — Twenty-five years after covering the Zapatista rebel uprising in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, an Associated Press journalist returned to the region to finally visit the tourist spots she had only heard about back then.

Anita Snow is now based in the U.S. Southwest. She traveled recently to the stunning Agua Azul and Misol Ha waterfalls and the Mayan ruins of Palenque, set deep in the jungle.

The town of San Cristobal was much the same as it had been. There were more chain stores and development around the outskirts and new cars plying the streets. Indigenous women still sold silver jewelry and colorful textiles, and defiant slogans of the region’s rebellious people were still spray-painted on buildings.

