Volunteers rescue several families from the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Tuesday. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

NASSAU, Bahamas — Houses torn open. Cars, boats and heavy equipment tossed and crumpled. Whole communities flooded, and flattened. Seven dead, according to the official count, and more expected.

The government in this nation of 400,000 sounded the all-clear from Hurricane Dorian Wednesday morning, lifting the tropical storm warning for Grand Bahama, the Abacos, Bimini and other battered islands.

As the storm, which slammed into the Bahamas Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane and spent a devastating 40 hours grinding across Grand Bahama, finally lurched onward to the United States, the full scope of the destruction become clearer.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday night.

Six U.S. Coast Guard cutters were heading for the Bahamas Wednesday morning to join rescue and relief efforts. Coast Guard helicopters have been airlifting patients from clinics on the hardest hit islands to medical facilities in Nassau, the capital. The British Royal Navy, aid groups and volunteers were joining in rescue and relief efforts.

“The magnitude of destruction is catastrophic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kristopher Ensley, the captain of the 154-foot Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark. “It’s tragic.”

[This fisherman lost everything in Hurricane Dorian, including his wife]

Dorian was moving 8 at mph north-northwest off the Florida Coast north of the Bahamas at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 109 mph. It was forecast to continue moving up the coast, and could make landfall in the Carolinas late Wednesday or Thursday.

Minnis, who flew over the Abacos island group on Tuesday, described the wreckage there. Sixty percent of houses in Marsh Harbour damaged. The Mudd, a shantytown of Haitian workers, completely destroyed. The airport underwater.

Minnis put out a call for volunteer rescuers on Grand Bahama, and planned to meet Wednesday morning with aid groups.

The Coast Guard moved more than 20 cutters to shelter in Key West, Fla., before the storm so they could be deployed quickly in its wake. The 418-foot National Security Cutter James arrived early Wednesday.

[Hurricane Dorian leaves terrible destruction in Bahamas as it rolls toward U.S.]

The Coast Guard routinely patrols near the Bahamas, especially Bimini and Freeport, rescuers faced many unknowns Wednesday.

Storm surges made charts unreliable and coastal depths unpredictable. Aerial photos showed that much of the debris, possibly including parts of roofs, buildings, and submerged boats, landed in the ocean.

“You don’t really know what to expect,” said Ardy Effendi, executive officer of the Paul Clark. “We can’t just push through a lot of debris.”

The Coast Guard was still fielding requests from the Bahamian government, which was attempting to assess its most immediate needs.

The Coast Guard asked that people in danger in the Bahamas call 911 or 919, the emergency numbers here. People in the United States attempting to check on relatives and friends may call the State Department’s Office of Overseas Citizens Services at 888-407-4747.

Read more

Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas for third punishing day; children among the dead

‘Bahamas is presently at war’: Slow-moving Dorian wreaks devastation across island nation

‘Pray for us’: Dorian snapping trees, tearing off roofs in the Bahamas

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news