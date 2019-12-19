But it said uncertainty remains about things such as debt ratings for the country and state oil company Pemex.

“While the information available for the fourth quarter of 2019 is limited, it is estimated that the weakness (Mexican) economic activity has been recording for several quarters will persist,” the bank said in a statement.

“In an environment of marked uncertainty,” it continued, “the balance of risks for growth continues slanting downward.”

The first three quarters under Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, were marked by GDP growth around zero.

