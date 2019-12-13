The carnival was criticized by anti-discrimination groups after this year’s edition included a float depicting Jews with sidecurls and oversized noses atop piles of money. A document filed by UNESCO’s committee for the safeguarding of cultural heritage said the event violates the organization’s principles.

The Aalst carnival is held each year before Lent and was added to the cultural heritage list in 2010. UNESCO describes it on its website as an event with a “slightly subversive atmosphere” that celebrates the unity of Aalst.

