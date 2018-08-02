SAO PAULO — The party of outgoing Brazilian President Michel Temer has picked its own presidential candidate for the first time in 24 years.

The Brazilian Democratic Movement on Thursday announced former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles as its candidate for the October election.

The large, centrist party has a history of forming coalitions with other parties, playing kingmaker. Temer was elected vice president under Workers’ Party candidate Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached in 2016.

Recent polls show Meirelles with minimal support among voters.

The party governs more than 1,000 cities, seven states and has the most seats in the Senate, with 18. It’s the second party in Brazil’s lower house, with 50 deputies.

