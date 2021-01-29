“This is total outrage,” said board member Antonio Medina. “It’s the worst kind of corruption. It’s stealing the future of our children.”

The board first flagged the problem in late September, announcing it had contacted federal and local law enforcement agencies after discovering the Education Department paid more than $84 million in salaries to some 17,500 people from 2007 to 2020 who no longer worked there.

The board said the department failed to meet its requirement to implement a time and attendance system by mid-December.

“I don’t feel surprised,” said board member Andrew Biggs. “After four years of observing the government of Puerto Rico in action, this doesn’t shock me at all.”

He noted that the government years ago had invested $33 million in a time and attendance software system that was never implemented, leading to the loss of more than $84 million over more than a decade. The department has one of the largest government budgets, with $1.36 billion allocated in fiscal year 2021, and the board called for the budget to be cut if the more than $28 million is not recovered.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who assumed office earlier this month and is the first governor to sit in on such meetings, said he was not aware of the recent payments. He pledged that implementing a time and attendance system will be a priority, adding that those who collected pay without working for the government will be held accountable.

“They’ll have to pay one way or another,” he said. “Rest assured that we’ll deal with this.”

The ongoing issue comes as Puerto Rico continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load, accumulated from decades of unchecked borrowing of millions of dollars to cover ballooning deficits.

In 2015, the U.S. territory announced it was unable to pay its public debt. Two years later, it filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.