Colombia’s navy confirmed the shipwreck off the coast of Acandi. It said nine of the migrants were rescued and the bodies of two migrants were recovered from the wreck, while five were still unaccounted for.
Migrants traveling through the Uraba region are mostly trying to make it to the United States. Many come from Cuba and Haiti. But it is also common to see migrants from Africa and Asia along this route.
Earlier municipal government officials in Acandi had said 28 migrants were on the sunken boat.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.