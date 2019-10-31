The government of Morales is blaming the opposition led by Carlos Mesa for the deaths.

Backers of Mesa say results from the Oct. 20 vote were rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff. Morales denies irregularities.

The Organization of American States sent a team to Bolivia to begin an election audit Thursday. Mesa rejects the audit, saying it is a deal between the OAS and Morales that excludes the opposition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD