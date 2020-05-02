The statement identified the Spaniards as Francisco José Gallegos Gonzáles, Yandira Olivera Velarde, Delis Salvatierra Velarde and Alba Aparicio Formas. It said the plane was crewed by an air force captain and lieutenant.
The plane was carrying the Spaniards to the city of Santa Cruz, where they were to board a flight bound for their country.
The ministry said investigators were working to determine the cause of the accident.
