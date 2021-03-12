Áñez said the governing Movement Toward Socialism party “has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.”

Her former justice minister, Álvaro Coimbra, said on Twitter that an ex-vice minister had been arrested and there were arrest warrants out for Añez, himself and others for the violence that left 36 people dead following elections denounced as fraudulent.

The arrest warrant against Añez could not be immediately confirmed, with the Prosecutor’s Office not releasing a statement.

Bolivia’s state news channel later said Coimbra had been arrested and transferred to La Paz. Áñez published an arrest warrant, purportedly issued by the Prosecutor’s Office, for several of her former ministers, but she was not listed on it.

The announcement followed arrest warrants issued Thursday for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid national protests over his reelection, which opponents insisted was fraudulent.

Members of the opposition accused the government of manipulating the justice system.

“The MAS mounted a judicial operation to implant a lie that there was a coup d’état when what there was was a fraud,” said opposition deputy Edwin Bazán.

Ruling party deputy Freddy Mamani, denied a “political persecution” was underway.

“Justice has to do its job,” he told reporters.

After almost 13 years in the presidency, Morales flew into exile in November 2019 at the urging of police and military leaders and Áñez, who had been several rungs down the line of succession, took power when those above her also resigned.

The interim authorities themselves tried to prosecute Morales and key members of his government, accusing them of rigging an election and of illegally suppressing dissent.

But Morales’ party won election again under his chosen successor, Luis Arce, and the former leader has returned home.

The decision to arrest former Gen. William Kaliman and ex-police chief Yuri Calderón was denounced by the independent Permanent Assembly of Human Rights of Bolivia, a group that originally emerged to confront military dictatorships in the 1970s and 1980s.

Both allies and foes of Morales allege they were victim of deadly persecution either before or after his ouster.

Kaliman and Calderón had said that only Morales’ resignation could pacify the polarized nation. Kaliman, who had been appointed by Morales, was replaced shortly after the leftist departed.

Also under investigation is Luis Fernando Camacho, governor-elect of Santa Cruz province, who was a key backer of the effort to remove Morales. Official efforts to question Camacho on Thursday were suspended when a massive array of his followers appeared at the courthouse.