The acting Bolivian government has initiated criminal charges against the officials for sedition, terrorism and electoral fraud.

AD

Morales resigned on Nov. 10 amid protests and allegations that he had stolen his fourth election. He initially took refuge in Mexico before flying to Argentina, where he remains.

AD

The Bolivian government said Borreguero arrived at the Mexican post on Friday “accompanied by presumably armed hooded men who tried to surreptitiously and clandestinely enter” the embassy.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric described the visit by Borreguero as an “abuse” that trampled on Bolivian sovereignty. Presidential delegate Jorge Tuto Quiroga labeled the incident “criminal neo-colonialism.”

Both Mexico and Spain have said the visit was a “courtesy” by a diplomat c harged with representing Spain’s business interests.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD