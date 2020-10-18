Morales, banned from running this time, is watching from Argentina as his former finance minister, front-runner Luis Arce, 57, faces two main competitors, the centrist former president Carlos Mesa, 67, and right-wing nationalist Luis Camacho, 41. Fears have run high of a repeat of the violence last year that saw mobs burn ballot boxes and clashes in the streets, but the early hours of voting on Sunday appeared largely calm.

In a surprise decision Saturday, Bolivia’s electoral tribunal announced it would not release partial vote counts Sunday. The tribunal said it would instead wait to release results until all ballots were counted or tallies showed an indisputable trend. The decision, made out of what it described as an abundance of caution in a highly polarized race, came as both sides went into the vote claiming the other was going to cheat.

Private exit polls were still expected to be released, offering insight into an election seen as a gauge of the strength of democracy in Latin America. But the electoral council’s decision meant Bolivians might wait a day or two, and potentially up to a week for official results.

Bolivia is currently being run by interim President Jeanine Áñez, a right-wing caretaker who has been accused of presiding over a wave of repression against leftists during her year in power. She pulled out of the race last month amid poor polling numbers.

Arce condemned the decision to withhold partial results. He said his party, the Movement Toward Socialism, or MAS, was conducting its own count and would give “priority” to that result.

“This is a step back in the process of transparency,” he told reporters after casting his vote Sunday.

But Mesa called the decision understandable, given that the release of partial votes had sparked violence last year.

“It´s not the ideal, but we understand,” he said. “We are going to be patient and we ask people to be patient.”

Analysts warned that a lengthy delay could ratchet up tensions.

“It adds to the uncertainty and the anxiety,” said Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Information Network in Cochabamba. “You now have up a period of up to a week where anything could happen.”

Going into Sunday, opinion polls showed Arce close to the threshold needed for a first-round victory. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must win more than 50 percent of the vote, or at least 40 percent with a 10-point margin of victory.

Analysts say Mesa, running second in the polls, would become the favorite in a second round of voting next month, assuming the opposition to the socialists coalesces around him. Camacho has trailed both men in the polls by significant margins.

Carla Nina Martínez, a 30-year old nurse voting in a rural area just sought of La Paz, described herself as a longtime supporter of the left. But she said she was changing her vote this year to support Mesa.

“I value some things that President Evo Morales did. Everything was going very well,” she said. “But in the end, as always, politics end up being corrupt.”

A covid-19 survivor, she said she blamed the Anez government for a poorly executed coronavirus plan.

“During the high points of the pandemic, we were never provided with personal protective equipment and health personnel ended up being infected,” she said.

Santos Vallejo, 52, said the country’s bad economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic led him to vote for the socialists.

Under socialist governments, “we had jobs,” he said outside a polling station in El Alto, a socialist stronghold near La Paz. “I believe MAS will win because the we, the poor, are with them.”

More than 10,000 troops were called out to keep the peace. In a message clearly aimed at the socialists, Áñez’s influential Interior Minister Arturo Murillo led a show of force on Saturday with military soldiers and armored vehicles on the streets of La Paz. Murillo said the effort was meant to prevent “the return of dictators” — a clear reference to Morales, who was democratically elected three times before his controversial bid for a fourth term last year.

Arce has sought to distance himself from Morales. In an interview last week with The Washington Post, Arce said Morales would need to face the justice system to defend himself against “numerous” charges if he returned.

“We think that our comrade Evo has every right, if he so wishes, to return to the country and defend himself,” Arce said.