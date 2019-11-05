Organization of American States Secretary-General urged the government by Twitter to safeguard Camacho/s right to movement.
Camacho has been leading protests demanding Morales step aside following a disputed Oct. 20 election. Opponents challenge an official count showing Morales winning without the need for a runoff. Other opposition figures are demanding a runoff.
