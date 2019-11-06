Camacho has been leading protests in Santa Cruz, the country’s most populous city, demanding Morales step aside following the Oct. 20 election.

Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

