“What is at stake is no small thing — it is democracy in Bolivia,” said Áñez, who became interim president after Morales fled.
She didn’t endorse any of the remaining candidates.
Áñez has been a distant fourth in recent opinion polls. The front-runner is former Economy Minister Luis Arce, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism, while former President Carlos Mesa is second and civic leader Luis Fernando Camacho is third.
