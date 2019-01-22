Bolivia’s President Evo Morales points from from a balcony at the government palace flanked Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, left, and Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Diego Pary, after Morales delivered his annual report to Congress in La Paz, ﻿Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Morales is marking 13 years as the leader of the South American country. (Juan Karita/Associated Press)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales is celebrating his 13 years in office amid controversy over whether he should be allowed to run again.

Last year, Bolivia’s top electoral court accepted Morales’ candidacy for a fourth term despite a constitutional ban and referendum against such re-election. Elections for the next five-year presidential term are set for October.

Morales on Tuesday highlighted his government’s achievements, including having South America’s strongest economic growth.

Morales spoke during his annual speech to Congress. He took office in 2005 and was re-elected in 2009 and 2014.

Bolivians rejected a constitutional amendment to allow more than two consecutive terms in a 2016 referendum. But Morales’ party convinced the constitutional court to rule his candidacy was legal, saying term limits violate citizens’ human right to run for office.

