“Our aluminum, our steel will not be over-taxed,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazil was among a group of U.S. allies initially exempted from such tariffs. On Dec. 2, however, Trump accused Brazil and neighboring Argentina of manipulating their currencies and hurting American farmers and pledged to lift the exemption.

AD

On his own Twitter feed, President Trump said he had “a great call” with Bolsonaro but did not mention the tariffs.

AD

“We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger!” Trump said.

If confirmed that Trump has walked back his prior decision, that would come as a relief for Bolsonaro and help him save face. Bolsonaro has focused much of his diplomacy on rapprochement with the U.S. and Trump’s tariff announcement this month caught the Brazilian government by surprise.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD