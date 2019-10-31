In comments broadcast Thursday on social media, the president’s son recommended a decree similar to one issued in 1968 by Brazil’s military dictatorship. The decree stripped opposition lawmakers of political rights and suspended some constitutional guarantees.

Eduardo Bolsonaro says the decree could be introduced “if the left radicalizes to that point.”

Bolsonaro is the leader of his father’s Social Liberal Party in Congress’ lower house.

Some senior politicians and a Supreme Court justice denounced the comments.

