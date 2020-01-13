Gov. Miguel Riquelme said it appeared that the man did not have permits for either weapon.
On Friday morning the boy asked to use the restroom at his school, Colegio Cervantes, in Torreon. After he didn’t return, his teacher went to look for him. He emerged from the bathroom firing two guns. Five students and a gym teacher were wounded.
Authorities had said he lived with his grandparents.
