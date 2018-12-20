FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017 file photo, Brazil’s President Michel Temer arrives for the swearing-in ceremony for newly named Attorney General Raquel Dodge, pictured in background, in Brasilia, Brazil. Dodge says that Temer is at the epicenter of ongoing institutionalized corruption and sent a request directly to the Supreme Court late Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, to charge him with corruption and money laundering. (Eraldo Peres, File/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Attorney General Raquel Dodge says that outgoing President Michele Temer is at the epicenter of ongoing institutionalized corruption and she’s asking the courts to charge him with corruption and money laundering.

Dodge’s complaint seeks to make Temer and five alleged co-conspirators pay just under $8.5 million in damages.

The president has faced multiple impeachment attempts, charges of corruption and accusations of obstruction of justice since he assumed the office in August 2016.

Regular courts handle routine corruption cases, but only Congress can authorize charges against sitting presidents. However, Temer leaves office in 12 days so Dodge sent the request directly to the Supreme Court late Wednesday and asked it to assign the complaint to a lower court as of Jan. 1.

