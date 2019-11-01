Brazil’s federal prosecutors say in a statement that there is “no indication of another boat” that could have discarded the Venezuelan crude oil.

The statement says the Greek-flagged ship had been held in the United States for four days due to problems “in the system to separate water and oil for discharge into the ocean.”

As of Thursday, 286 beaches in Brazil’s northeast had been affected by the crude spill.

