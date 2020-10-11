Marco Aurélio Mello, one of 11 justices on Brazil’s Supreme Court, granted a habeas corpus request Saturday that allowed Macedo to leave a Sao Paulo prison on the ground his detention awaiting trial had exceeded the time allowed by law. Hours later, the president of the high court, Luiz Fux, suspended the decision and ordered the immediate return of Macedo to prison.
Authorities provided no details on the search for Macedo.
The PCC is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Brazil, with international influence.
Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria criticized the order releasing Macedo, calling it “an unacceptable condescension to criminals.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.