Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident before sunrise and pulled five bodies from the wreckage, then used sniffer dogs to find two additional bodies, according to a statement from the firefighters’ press office. The cause of the landslide in the capital of Pernambuco state is yet to be determined.
Firefighters also rescued three injured people, according to the statement.
