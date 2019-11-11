The jobs package comes amid stubborn double-digit unemployment as well as violent protests elsewhere in South America, including Chile, stemming partly from economic difficulties.

Labor secretary Rogério Marinho says labor costs for employers will fall as much as 34% with the program for young people. Other measures include microcredit and flexibility to work holidays and Sundays.

The rules are already valid, but Brazil’s Congress must ratify them.

