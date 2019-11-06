Brazil awarded two of the four oil fields on offer.

Government officials, speaking before the auction, said they had hoped to secure $26 billion.

The auction’s proceeds will be allocated among state oil company Petrobras, the federal government, as well as states and municipalities.

The oil fields, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, hold estimated reserves of up to 15 billion barrels of oil.

Brazil’s economy remains sluggish after emerging from a recession in 2017.

