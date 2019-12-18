In a statement, Maersk confirmed its offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were searched by Brazilian Federal Police. The Copenhagen-based group said it could not comment further, citing “an ongoing investigation,” adding it will “cooperate fully with the authorities relating to the ongoing case.”

AD

Prosecutors said they suspect Maersk and the two brokers paid bribes to receive “privileged information” from Petrobras employees in order to gain competitive advantages.

The investigation of Maersk is the 70th phase of Brazil’s sprawling Car Wash investigation that has revealed corruption in a host of contracts since 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD