Police say they had started monitoring the truck after suspicions were raised about its driver at a hotel in the city of Ponta Porã at the Brazilian border with Paraguay.
Police say the driver alleged the truck was already loaded when he picked it up and was taking it to the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.
The driver was arrested and will face drug trafficking charges.
Police didn’t immediately release any other details.
