Concern about the Amazon heightened after President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January. He advocates the loosening of protections for natural reserves and indigenous lands as a way to promote economic development.
Fires in the Amazon spread at a pace unseen since 2010 in July and August, then slowed in September.
Environment ministry officials say they will meet the Amazon region’s governors Thursday to discuss ways to reduce deforestation.
