Oceanographers and environmental groups have been criticizing what they call the government’s slow and ineffective response, as many Brazilians had taken to cleaning up beaches themselves.
Brazil’s public prosecutor’s office also requested that the government be forced to activate its national plan to minimize environmental damage.
The government says all necessary means were adopted for the crude’s collection.
