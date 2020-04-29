The ouster of the former police chief had led to the resignation of Bolsonaro’s highly popular justice minister, Sérgio Moro, who alleged political interference, pitching the administration into political turmoil.
In his decision, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said that “the Federal Police is not an intelligence agency for the Presidency.”
The case will now go to the federal prosecutors’ office, before being examined jointly by all 11 justices.
Following Moro’s accusations, the Supreme Court on Monday authorized an investigation into whether Bolsonaro committed crimes by allegedly attempting to interfere with the country’s Federal Police.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.