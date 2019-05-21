RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Brazil say a man knifed his girlfriend to death in her home then went to a Baptist church and opened fire with a pistol, killing three more people.

The gunman was then shot and wounded by military police at the church in Paracatu in Minais Gerais state. He was reported in serious condition at a hospital late Tuesday. Authorities identified him as 39-year-old Rudson Aragao Guimaraes.

The attack took place in the Bela Vista neighborhood of Paracatu, which is a city of 80,000 inhabitants.

Officials said a closed meeting of about 20 churchgoers was being held at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack, but said the wounded man had been expelled by the church for “problems of behavior.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.